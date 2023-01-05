VSP gives updates and names in Nelson County submerged vehicle investigation

The scene where an SUV was found submerged in Nelson County.
The scene where an SUV was found submerged in Nelson County.(Virginia State Police)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Nelson County, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update on the investigation into the submerged vehicle that was found in Nelson County in Dec.

The VSP say that at this time in the investigation, it appears that a 1997 Toyota 4Runner tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane and was swept away by the strong current.

The VSP say the bodies of Christopher W. Doss, 17, of Arrington, Va., and what are believed to be the remains of an 11-year-old male were located on the riverbank. State police is still waiting for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond to confirm the identity of the younger male. When the Toyota was retrieved from the river, troopers discovered the body of Pharoh M. Shabazz, 30, of Arrington, Va., inside the vehicle.

According to a press release, the VSP were told there were two additional people inside the Toyota - an 18-year-old male and a 12-year-old male. VSP Search and Recovery Team divers returned to the Rockfish River on Jan. 3, to resume search efforts for the two still believed missing. The VSP say that after a daylong search no bodies were found, and they are assessing the water levels to determine which day is best to return and conduct another search of the river.

The VSP say none of the people were related, and the incident is still under investigation.

