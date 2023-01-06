Augusta County Fire-Rescue stress fire safety amid space heater accidents

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “The issues are putting them too close to combustible materials; blankets, papers, furniture, things like that,” Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht said.

Space heaters can be a fire hazard based on where they are and how they’re used. One of the most important things to understand is that space heaters are not meant to be used as a primary heat source.

“You need to use them as a temporary type heat. It’s just to knock the chill off the air or something like that. You should never use it as your primary heat. If you have to, try to make sure that you have nothing around them that could catch fire,” Chief Schacht said.

Furnaces and thermostats in your home are okay because they’re designed by professionals. Details like the heater being safety-certified, not used with extension cords, and keeping its three feet zone clear makes the difference in preventing a fire.

Since space heaters are portable, make sure it is set up correctly.

“You have to watch for your ventilation, if you’re using something that produces combustion like a kerosene heater or some sort of propane heater. You’ve got to have good ventilation in the structure because you don’t want a buildup of carbon monoxide,” Chief Schacht said.

Schact says stoves and grills should never an alternate heat source no matter what heat source you rely on, there is one thing Schacht says you cannot forget.

“Make sure you have a smoke detector in your home, because being alerted early is gonna save your life,” Chief Schacht said.

Augusta County Fire-Rescue, like other fire departments, can give you a smoke detector if you need one.

