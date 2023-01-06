Cooler temperatures are back

FRIDAY: More clouds to start the day and cooler with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly cloudy for the day and snow showers for the Alleghenies. There may be a few flurries as far east as the Virginia/West Virginia state line but unlikely any flurries will make it into the Valley. More clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 40s for the Valley.

Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight and much cooler with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s. We will stay dry Saturday. Cloudy and cool with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: We are a system for Sunday. Right now cloudy and cool with highs in the low 40s. Rain showers in the afternoon with some wintry mix into the evening. Timing will have an impact on precipitation type but the mix will be more impactful across higher elevations above 2,000′. Slick roads into Sunday night. A cloudy and chilly day. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. A cool day with highs in the mid to upper 40s and a mix of clouds and sun. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and more clouds than sun. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Lows around freezing.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun to start and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Staying mainly cloudy for the afternoon and cool. Highs in the mid 40s. A cool evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Lows around 30.

THURSDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds. A chilly afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s and partly cloudy. A cold evening with temperatures into the 30s and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

