COVID-19 and Flu numbers continue to rise in the Valley and Commonwealth

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The “tripledemic” was on the minds of many heading into the holiday season, as people spent the last few weeks gathered with family and friends who may now be getting sick.

The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) said they are seeing a rise in both COVID-19 and flu cases in the Valley right now.

“There of course are a myriad of factors that can contribute to a rise in cases but of course, you know the holiday season could absolutely be a player in that,” Jordi Shelton, communications specialist for the Central Shenandoah Health District said.

Like the rest of the Commonwealth, CSHD said they are seeing more COVID cases now than in mid-Dec. before the holidays.

They said numbers could be even higher from non-reported at-home COVID tests.

“While we see there’s a rise in cases that are being reported through folks going to get tested for COVID-19 at pharmacies or urgent care centers or with their primary care provider -- that a lot of people take at home COVID tests that aren’t reported so there are likely a lot more cases of COVID-19 that we see,” Shelton said.

As for the flu, Virginia, along with the majority of the United States, is experiencing high levels of flu-like illnesses.

However, West Virginia is experiencing lower activity levels.

”You know that we’ve got COVID-19 that’s present, the flu that’s present and RSV -- you could still be sick and not necessarily have COVID-19, or the flu or RSV it’s still really important to take care of yourself,” Shelton said.

Shelton said there are many tools available now, like at-home test kits, to prepare for and fight against rising case numbers.

CSHD stresses the importance of washing your hands frequently and staying home when you are feeling sick.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.