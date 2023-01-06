Dominion Energy expands on new equipment to meet demand

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Dominion Energy plans to meet the increased demand at its substation in Fishersville. With new structures and businesses emerging in that area, new equipment is being installed right at the source.

The construction is happening only at the substation on Jefferson Highway because the site was designed to allow space for potential expansion. The project as a whole is a benefit in the long run.

“It will relieve loading on existing circuits, and provide us additional operational flexibility to maintain reliability for our residential and commercial customers,” Dominion Energy’s Jeremy Slayton said.

Dominion Energy says these facilities will meet the anticipated growing need for energy that customers may have. construction is scheduled to complete in Spring.

