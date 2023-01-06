Edinburg man creates ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ app

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An Edinburg man is preparing to launch a free mobile app that could help boost tourism in Shenandoah County. Beecher Bowers, owner of Shenandoah Valley 360 a virtual tour and photography company, has created the ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ App.

“In doing aerial tours and virtual photography I typically do a lot of subject matter that people like to see in the County like the apple basket water tower in Mount Jackson, the water reservoir out west of Woodstock, that type of thing. I got to thinking there’s a lot of people that have never seen some of this stuff,” said Bowers.

Bowers decided to create the free app as a side project to help connect visitors to the county with local businesses and highlight attractions throughout the county.

“Some people may drive by on the interstate and not know what it is. This would be an app that people visiting the county will be able to use to find out what’s going on in the area, find a place to stay, find a place to eat, and see some of the attractions while they’re in the area,” he said.

The first version of the app will provide an overview for people to find things in the area and Bowers will release updates over time that provide more details and information about the various locations around the county as well as information on AirBnBs and other short-term rentals.

“The first rendition of it is going to be very basic. It’s gonna be almost a directory with some imagery on top of it. I’ve already got two aerial tours of Strasburg and Woodstock. I’ve got the imagery completed and I’ve got labeling and everything started on that for the businesses,” he said.

The app will be free to use on both IOS and Android devices and will be released in late January or early to mid-Febuary.

While Bowers had already included a number of businesses on the app any businesses in the county that wants to submit their information to be included on the app can do so here.

