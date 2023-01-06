Harrisonburg Rescue Squad reaches milestone for 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Rescue Squad hit a milestone for 2022. The rescue squad reached over 10,000 calls in 2022 which is a new record for them.

Gregory Cassis, chief of the rescue squad, said part of the reason why they have received more calls is because of the gradual increase in population. He said about 15 years ago, they were only responding to half the number of calls. This is significant because all members of the rescue squad are just volunteers.

“It’s amazing. I’ve been a volunteer for some time and there are not many agencies like that where 200 people are very committed to the agency. We wouldn’t be able to get by if people didn’t go above and beyond. We have minimum requirements and many members are willing to come in and go beyond that,” said Cassis.

Cassis said the most common calls they receive are for different kinds of chest pain and people having difficulty breathing.

