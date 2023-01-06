Harrisonburg Rescue Squad reaches milestone for 2022

The Harrisonburg Rescue Squad received over 10,000 calls in 2022.
The Harrisonburg Rescue Squad received over 10,000 calls in 2022.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Rescue Squad hit a milestone for 2022. The rescue squad reached over 10,000 calls in 2022 which is a new record for them.

Gregory Cassis, chief of the rescue squad, said part of the reason why they have received more calls is because of the gradual increase in population. He said about 15 years ago, they were only responding to half the number of calls. This is significant because all members of the rescue squad are just volunteers.

“It’s amazing. I’ve been a volunteer for some time and there are not many agencies like that where 200 people are very committed to the agency. We wouldn’t be able to get by if people didn’t go above and beyond. We have minimum requirements and many members are willing to come in and go beyond that,” said Cassis.

Cassis said the most common calls they receive are for different kinds of chest pain and people having difficulty breathing.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Waynesboro coffee shop is destroyed after an ambulance rips the building apart.
Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop
Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
Shenandoah National Park Swift Run Gap entrance.
Body found in the SNP believed to be man reported missing in Dec.
Cleveland MAX Station
Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack
Mayor Andrea Oakes resigned
Staunton’s Mayor Andrea Oakes resigns

Latest News

The bridge by the intersection of Old Furnace Road and Smithland Road is being dismantled to...
Route 720 bridge in Harrisonburg beginning to be dismantled
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler air on the way
An Edinburg man is preparing to launch a free mobile app that could help boost tourism in...
Edinburg man creates ‘Explore Shenandoah County’ app
A group of businesses and organizations in Shenandoah County is pushing for an alternative to...
‘Save The Rails’ group pitches alternative plan for Shenandoah Rail Trail