HRECC reports slight increase in holiday calls for service

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center reports that the number of fire and...
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center reports that the number of fire and rescue calls from Christmas Eve to New Year’s day was up 21% from last year.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holiday season often brings an increase in emergency service calls. In Harrisonburg, there was not much of an increase in total calls over the holidays but calls for fire and rescue service were up.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center reports that the number of fire and rescue calls from Christmas Eve to New Year’s day was up 21% from last year.

“There were some factors this Christmas and holiday season that contributed to that. We had the really cold weather which increased activity, of course, flu and cold season and those types of things really contributed to that,” said Chad Siever, HRECC Operations Team Manager.

Siever said the number of calls for law enforcement during the same time period was down 7% from last year. He credited his team for their dedication to working hard around the clock through the holidays.

“We didn’t increase staffing at all, we had our minimum staffing levels throughout the holiday season and we were able to meet all the call-for-service requests that we did receive efficiently,” he said.

Like many emergency communication centers around the country, HRECC has been dealing with short staffing. It is currently several operators short of being fully staffed and is looking to make some hires.

“Our teams have come together and done a tremendous job to help fill open shifts with overtime and those types of things. So hats off to the communicators here working 24/7 365 because they’ve done a tremendous job making sure we still have that top-level service for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County,” said Siever.

Siever said that one-way HRECC is adjusting its staffing is by starting a data collection team over the last few months that tracks all calls and data requests to monitor which times and days typically need more 911 operators on duty.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
Man waves around a knife at Two Notch Road Walmart
VIDEO: Knife-wielding man subdued by Walmart shoppers
A Waynesboro coffee shop is destroyed after an ambulance rips the building apart.
Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop
The Harrisonburg Police Department has identified and arrested an individual believed to be...
One arrested after shots fired on Lois Lane in Dec.
The scene where an SUV was found submerged in Nelson County.
VSP gives updates and names in Nelson County submerged vehicle investigation

Latest News

There was a 'deputy-involved' shooting at a residence in Hazel Green.
Family: Deputies had wrong home during ‘deputy-involved’ shooting
The Shenandoah National Park has announced certain roads in the park are open, while others...
Parts of Skyline Drive and the Big Meadows reopen after ice storms
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler temperatures are back
Manufactory Collective coming to Harrisonburg
Manufactory Collective coming to Harrisonburg in spring