HRECC reports slight increase in holiday calls for service

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holiday season often brings an increase in emergency service calls. In Harrisonburg, there was not much of an increase in total calls over the holidays but calls for fire and rescue service were up.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center reports that the number of fire and rescue calls from Christmas Eve to New Year’s day was up 21% from last year.

“There were some factors this Christmas and holiday season that contributed to that. We had the really cold weather which increased activity, of course, flu and cold season and those types of things really contributed to that,” said Chad Siever, HRECC Operations Team Manager.

Siever said the number of calls for law enforcement during the same time period was down 7% from last year. He credited his team for their dedication to working hard around the clock through the holidays.

“We didn’t increase staffing at all, we had our minimum staffing levels throughout the holiday season and we were able to meet all the call-for-service requests that we did receive efficiently,” he said.

Like many emergency communication centers around the country, HRECC has been dealing with short staffing. It is currently several operators short of being fully staffed and is looking to make some hires.

“Our teams have come together and done a tremendous job to help fill open shifts with overtime and those types of things. So hats off to the communicators here working 24/7 365 because they’ve done a tremendous job making sure we still have that top-level service for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County,” said Siever.

Siever said that one-way HRECC is adjusting its staffing is by starting a data collection team over the last few months that tracks all calls and data requests to monitor which times and days typically need more 911 operators on duty.

