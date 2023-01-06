JMU men’s basketball drops heartbreaker to Texas State 63-62, falls to 2-1 in Sun Belt play

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, James Madison men’s basketball barely fell short to Texas State 63-62, dropping its first home game this season.

The Dukes fall to 11-5 and 2-1 in Sun Belt play. Mezie Offurum led the Dukes with 19 points while Takal Molson added eight. Julien Wooden had seven points and seven rebounds while Offurum and Molson pulled down six boards each.

James Madison outrebounded Texas State 35-30. However, the Bobcats scored five more second chance points while notching six more points off the bench compared to the Dukes.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday when they host App State at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN+.

