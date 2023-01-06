JMU women’s basketball grabs 74-67 win over Marshall, improves to 3-0 in Sun Belt play

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball took down Marshall 74-67 on Thursday evening. The Dukes remain unbeaten in Sun Belt play.

The Dukes improve to 13-2 including a 3-0 mark in conference action. JMU senior Kiki Jefferson notched a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Kseniia Kozlova continued a standout season, scoring 17 points while pulling down seven boards. Jamia Hazell added 14 points and six rebounds while Peyton McDaniel added 13 points for the Dukes.

James Madison outrebounded Marshall 43-37. The Dukes scored four more second chance points while notching 12 more points in the paint compared to the Thundering Herd.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday when they face Southern Miss on the road. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

