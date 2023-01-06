Jon Henry General Store covering bus fares for customers

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Jon Henry General Store in New Market started the new year by giving back.

The store began covering bus fares for any customer who uses the Shen-Go routes to get to the store.

At check-out, owner Jon Henry says they will reimburse riders for the trip there and give them a free bus pass to get back.

“We always are looking to save costs for our customers to this was an easy, affordable way to save costs for our customers to get them into the store -- and it also was just kind of our community mission of keep folks fed here in the Valley,” Henry said.

Henry said he hopes this program helps the food access issues in the Valley.

He said they are one of the few grocery stores in Virginia offering fresh match benefits which brings in a lot of customers.

”Its a pretty big demand I think the last time I look at the Census bureau close to 10% of families and households here in Shenandoah County qualify for SNAP benefits so there is a huge demand to access fresh food,” Henry said.

Henry said he started listening to feedback from customers on just how many took the bus to get to the store.

“We started conversation and talking with Shen-Go and the Virginia Transit Commission to cover that bus fee for the store,” Henry said.

He ended up working out a stop with Shen-Go at his store to make access even easier for customers.

Henry said the bus runs Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. which aligns with the store’s hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

