Manufactory Collective coming to Harrisonburg in spring

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Small business owners and entrepreneurs in the Valley will soon have a space available to them focusing on access to storage, manufacturing, and production space.

“This is really about supporting manufacturing businesses helping them thrive helping them grow, helping them scale and really start to create more impact in manufacturing for our region,” Co-founder of the Manufactory Collective Debbie Irwin said.

The Manufactory Collective will be located at 1157 South High Street in Harrisonburg and is set to open in March.

The 20,000-square-foot space will offer small business owners and entrepreneurs rental studios, work benches, storage space, and the opportunity to cut costs by renting different manufacturing equipment.

“The space we’re in now we want to turn into a workshop with a 3D printer farm, desktop CNCs, desktop injection moldings, and some of those newer technologies and really trying to find ways to utilize those to really focus on small volume but highly customized parts,” Co-founder Nate Irwin said.

The Irwins say there is an ongoing fundraising campaign for construction and equipment for the collective that runs until January 31st, and you can learn more about that by clicking here.

For more information about the Manufactory Collective, click here.

