Parts of Skyline Drive and the Big Meadows reopen after ice storms

The Shenandoah National Park has announced certain roads in the park are open, while others...
The Shenandoah National Park has announced certain roads in the park are open, while others remained closed.(Shenandoah National Park)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah National Park (SNP) has been trying to reopen as many areas of the park as possible to visitors after two ice storms forced sections to close.

In a press release, the SNP announced the following sections of Skyline Drive are open:

  • Mile 0 (Front Royal Entrance) to mile 5 (Dickey Ridge Visitor Center)
  • Mile 31.5 (Thornton Gap Entrance) to mile 42.6 at Whiteoak Parking
  • Swift Run Entrance at Route 33 is open north to the northern entrance of Byrd Visitor Center

The SNP say that all other sections of Skyline Drive remain closed.

Because of the dangerous work that needs to be done, other areas will remain closed. Those areas include:

  • Mile 5 to mile 31.5 (Route 211)
  • Mile 42.6, just south of Whiteoak Parking to Big Meadows, and Swift Run Entrance (Route 33) south to Rockfish

Updates on ongoing response and stabilization efforts are available online at https://www.facebook.com/shenandoahnps and https://twitter.com/ShenandoahNPS.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
Man waves around a knife at Two Notch Road Walmart
VIDEO: Knife-wielding man subdued by Walmart shoppers
A Waynesboro coffee shop is destroyed after an ambulance rips the building apart.
Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop
The Harrisonburg Police Department has identified and arrested an individual believed to be...
One arrested after shots fired on Lois Lane in Dec.
The scene where an SUV was found submerged in Nelson County.
VSP gives updates and names in Nelson County submerged vehicle investigation

Latest News

There was a 'deputy-involved' shooting at a residence in Hazel Green.
Family: Deputies had wrong home during ‘deputy-involved’ shooting
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center reports that the number of fire and...
HRECC reports slight increase in holiday calls for service
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler temperatures are back
Manufactory Collective coming to Harrisonburg
Manufactory Collective coming to Harrisonburg in spring