Parts of Skyline Drive and the Big Meadows reopen after ice storms

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah National Park (SNP) has been trying to reopen as many areas of the park as possible to visitors after two ice storms forced sections to close.

In a press release, the SNP announced the following sections of Skyline Drive are open:

Mile 0 (Front Royal Entrance) to mile 5 (Dickey Ridge Visitor Center)

Mile 31.5 (Thornton Gap Entrance) to mile 42.6 at Whiteoak Parking

Swift Run Entrance at Route 33 is open north to the northern entrance of Byrd Visitor Center

The SNP say that all other sections of Skyline Drive remain closed.

Because of the dangerous work that needs to be done, other areas will remain closed. Those areas include:

Mile 5 to mile 31.5 (Route 211)

Mile 42.6, just south of Whiteoak Parking to Big Meadows, and Swift Run Entrance (Route 33) south to Rockfish

Updates on ongoing response and stabilization efforts are available online at https://www.facebook.com/shenandoahnps and https://twitter.com/ShenandoahNPS.

