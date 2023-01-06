Route 720 bridge in Harrisonburg beginning to be dismantled

The bridge by the intersection of Old Furnace Road and Smithland Road is being dismantled to make a new bridge.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VDOT has begun work on a bridge located at Old Furnace Road and Smithfield Road. This work will cause some hiccups in traffic in Harrisonburg.

The Route 720 Old Furnace Road-Smithfield Road bridge over Interstate 81 is being dismantled this week. This has caused some impact overnight on Interstate 81 but it’s all in an effort to replace the bridge with a newer one.

“It dates back many decades and you know we have a robust maintenance program but there does come a time in which we need to replace it. It’s simply this bridge’s turn,” said Ken Slack of VDOT Staunton.

The bridge has been closed for several months as drivers have had to take a 3.5-mile detour. This week, VDOT has been conducting brief “slow roll” closures of Interstate 81. These closures involve the police for about 15 minutes stopping northbound traffic at exit 240 and closing the northbound entry ramps for exits 243, 245, and 247. This has been happening at some point between 11 pm and 5 am.

“This is a bridge that carries traffic over top of interstate traffic so we have to make sure we are removing the pieces of the bridge, then nothing falls onto traffic. That’s why in certain phases of the project, we do have these “slow roll” closures. These are brief pauses in traffic on Interstate 81 to make sure it’s completely safe for drivers,” Slack said.

The new bridge will be placed at the same location and be 3 feet higher.

Slack said there likely will be more “slow roll” closures in the coming weeks. This though will only be happening during certain phases of construction.

“What folks are going to see during 2023 is pretty much the entire project taking shape,” Slack also said.

Slack also said by the end of 2023, the new bridge will be complete and back open to traffic.

