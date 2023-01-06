‘Save The Rails’ group pitches alternative plan for Shenandoah Rail Trail

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - A group of businesses and organizations in Shenandoah County is pushing for an alternative to the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail that would be built on nearly 50 miles of an old Norfolk Southern rail corridor.

The Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership has secured state and national funding for the trail and is in the process of purchasing the rail corridor from Norfolk Southern but the ‘Save The Rails’ group is hoping for a different plan.

“One of the things that’s great about our plan, which is rail with trail, is that everybody gets to have what they want. We can have the possibility of viable rail service in our communities and you don’t have to give up the trail to do that,” said Keven Walker, CEO of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation one of the member organizations.

The group hopes to see the railroad corridor restored to allow for rail travel on it once again. It is proposing that a recreational trail be built alongside it. The group said that the rail line is too valuable of a resource to completely remove.

“Once you lose a rail corridor like this it’s almost impossible to recreate. They’ve tried to do it out in California and it’s taking billions of dollars and 15-20 years to assemble a rail corridor from Los Angeles and San Fransisco,” said Mark Perreault, Vice President of the Virginia Rail Policy Institute.

The group said that there would be a number of benefits to their plan.

“The rail and trail concept is one that is supported nationwide with many examples. It’s safe and it provides the optimum amount of flexibility for our communities in the future,” said Walker. “The battlefields foundation is obviously very interested in heritage tourism. Having excursion trains, peddle cars, and the trail itself are all very important to the concept of developing the Valley as a major tourism destination.”

Bill Holtzman, owner of Holtzman Corp. has been one of the leaders of the group he said the potential tourism draw from turning the old rail line into a scenic railroad would be massive.

“You have a lot of scenic railroads all over the country but not many have the scenic area that that railroad runs through. The Valley is probably one of the most scenic areas in the country, maybe the world,” said Holtzman. “A scenic railroad from Strasburg to Broadway in my opinion would create a lot more tourists and a lot more traffic than a bicycle trail will ever bring.”

The group hopes to have a short-line rail operator provide freight rail on the corridor in addition to passenger travel up and down the valley.

“There are people who would like to have freight service right now. George’s up at Shenandoah Caverns where they have their feed mill, they’re having to haul their stuff in by truck because they can’t get rail service. Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Co. in Mount Jackson would like to be able to receive freight,” said Holtzman.

Keven Walker said the group’s consultants anticipate the cost of restoring the rail line would actually be cheaper than removing it.

“There seems to be this public perception that the rail line is unusable and that’s really not the case. When you talk to railroad professionals and railroad engineers the railroad is not in unusable condition for parts of it and those parts that need to be upgraded are not cost-prohibitive,” he said.

Group members said that having freight rail will be big for industry in the Valley and that losing the rail corridor would make it less attractive to some businesses.

“The current presidential administration has allocated $66 billion to passenger rail in the bipartisan infrastructure bill. It’s indicative of the fact that passenger rail and freight rail are going to be a growing asset in this country,” said Perreault.

Bill Holtzman said that restoring the rail corridor and establishing passenger travel could also open up a world of possibilities. He envisions a future rail connection extending to Manassas where people commuting from Shenandoah County could then get on the metro to Washington D.C.

“If they could hop on the railroad in the morning and ride to work and in the evening hop on the railroad and ride home it would be a huge safety saving for them and just think of the number of vehicles it would take off of 81 and 66,” he said.

Holtzman said he has also been in touch with JMU about how the possible railway could benefit the university. Ultimately the group hopes that local leaders and others involved with the Rail Trail Project will consider its alternate proposal.

“I think any of our elected officials, local town councils, and county supervisors, once they realize that rail is viable and are reminded of how important rail is to our future, and once they see you can I have rail and trail I think the choice will be very easy. We can have our cake and eat it to,” said Walker.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.