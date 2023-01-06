Shenandoah Automotive delivers socks to Sentara RMH Pediatrics Department

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Steven Faught, owner of Shenandoah Automotive delivered 800 pairs of children’s socks to the pediatrics unit of Sentara RMH on Friday. His customers donated the items, and they will be worn by children receiving medical care at the hospital.

“It means a lot to give back, it’s something different,” said Faught. “There was a need there, I don’t think anybody really knew about, so nobody was filling that need. It was something exciting for us to jump in and donate to.”

Shenandoah Automotive began coordinating the drive in 2017, and it has turned into a year-round effort.

. “If there’s ever an emergency and a kid comes into the hospital, they don’t think about grabbing fresh socks or fresh underwear to have to change into when they’re here. So, there was a big need for that.” Faught said.

“Steven approached the RMH Foundation wanting to do something special for the youngest patients here at the hospital,” said Ben Craig, director of annual giving for the RMH Foundation. “He wanted to do something beyond just cash donations. Something that the greater community could get behind and support.”

Contributions such as these enable the RMH Foundation to direct cash donations toward direct patient care, such as medical technology and equipment that will elevate the care young patients receive.

For those interested in donating items or supporting the RMH Foundation financially, please reference the foundation’s website: SupportRMH.org or call 540-689-8544.

