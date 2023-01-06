Sun Belt releases JMU football cross-divisional opponents for 2023 season

The James Madison football team is gearing up for its first-ever Sun Belt Conference game.
The James Madison football team is gearing up for its first-ever Sun Belt Conference game.
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, the Sun Belt released its list of cross-divisional opponents for the 2023 football season.

James Madison will host App State, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, and South Alabama. The Dukes will head on the road to play Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Marshall and Troy.

The Dukes’ non-conference slate kicks off earlier in the fall, when JMU hosts Bucknell and UConn and faces Virginia and Utah State on the road.

Dates for the 2023 Sun Belt Conference schedule will be announced in early March.

