Sun Belt releases JMU football cross-divisional opponents for 2023 season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, the Sun Belt released its list of cross-divisional opponents for the 2023 football season.

James Madison will host App State, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, and South Alabama. The Dukes will head on the road to play Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Marshall and Troy.

The Dukes’ non-conference slate kicks off earlier in the fall, when JMU hosts Bucknell and UConn and faces Virginia and Utah State on the road.

Dates for the 2023 Sun Belt Conference schedule will be announced in early March.

