Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say

Police found eight members of the Haight family dead at their home in Enoch from apparent gunshot wounds. (Source: KSL, CNN, Haight Family/Facebook)
By Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENOCH, Utah (KSL) – The Utah family of eight who died in a grisly murder-suicide this week was previously known to police, authorities said.

Chief Jackson Ames with the Enoch City Police Department said officers “had been involved in investigations with the family a couple years prior.”

For now, police aren’t saying what those investigations were for.

On Wednesday, police found eight members of the Haight family dead at their home in Enoch from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha, his mother-in-law Gail Earl, and his five children – a 17-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, 7-year-old twins (a boy and a girl), and a 4-year-old boy before he died by suicide.

The gruesome discovery was made during a wellness check at the home. According to Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson, someone with whom Tausha Haight had an appointment Wednesday morning called authorities to report that she had missed the appointment. The caller requested that law enforcement conduct a wellness check at the Haights’ home.

Even the mayor of Enoch is grasping to comprehend how an entire family in their close-knit community, active in church, known to everyone around them, is gone.

“This is a tremendous blow to many, many families,” Enoch Mayor Geoffrey Chestnut said.

Investigators said they discovered Tausha Haight filed for divorce two weeks ago.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
Man waves around a knife at Two Notch Road Walmart
VIDEO: Knife-wielding man subdued by Walmart shoppers
A Waynesboro coffee shop is destroyed after an ambulance rips the building apart.
Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop
The Harrisonburg Police Department has identified and arrested an individual believed to be...
One arrested after shots fired on Lois Lane in Dec.
The scene where an SUV was found submerged in Nelson County.
VSP gives updates and names in Nelson County submerged vehicle investigation

Latest News

Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bills-Bengals canceled
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
2 years after Jan. 6, speaker scrap paralyzes Congress again
Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco is seen in this file photo.
Twitter leak exposes 235 million email addresses from hack
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
Kevin McCarthy gains 14 GOP votes on failed 12th ballot for speaker
FILE - Vince McMahon stands at Republican state convention in Hartford, Conn., Friday, May 18,...
WWE’s Vince McMahon is back after misconduct investigation