VDOT announces lane closure on East Market Street

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced an eastbound right lane closure is scheduled for East Market Street in Harrisonburg from 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. This will allow contractors to perform grading and paving operations for a temporary widening of Route 33.

This closure is part of a project to replace the two Route 33 bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and the two railroad bridges just west of the interchange, according to VDOT.

A work-zone speed limit of 25 miles an hour is in place for the duration of the project, and the area is closed to all foot traffic.

Project updates can be found on the VDOT website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.