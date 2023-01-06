Waynesboro man allegedly starts fire in kitchen

Waynesboro man allegedly starts fire in kitchen
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office (WFMO) has arrested an individual who they believe started a fire on Port Republic Road on Jan. 3.

According to a press release sent out by the WFMO, the Waynesboro Fire Department (WFD) responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Port Republic Road. The WFMO says the fire was kept to the kitchen, and no one was hurt. After a preliminary investigation, the WFMO says that the fire was reportedly intentionally set on the stove by the alleged offender, 19-year-old Tajiri Hunt, of Waynesboro.

On Jan. 5, Waynesboro Police Department officers arrested Hunt in the 300 block of Port Republic Road without incident, according to the press release.

The WFMO says Hunt is currently held at Middle River Reginal Jail without bond, and is charged with allegedly burning or destroying the personal property of value more than $1,000.

