Chilly weekend ahead

SATURDAY: Some clouds and cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Breezy for our West Virginia locations. Clear skies for the evening and cold with temperatures falling into the 30s. Clear for the most of the night with some clouds arriving late in the overnight. Very cold but seasonal with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Turning cloudy by around noon with scattered rain showers arriving after 1 pm. Scattered rain showers will stick around through the afternoon with a wintry mix at times. At higher elevations above 2,000 feet, mainly a wintry mix for the afternoon and evening. Slick roads especially at higher elevations. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

For the evening, more areas will get in on some wintry mix. If not, just cold rain showers. Cold for the evening with temperatures in the 30s. Precipitation begins to taper off late in the evening and early into the overnight. More snow showers however for the Allegheny Mountains overnight. Mostly cloudy and cold overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains early. Decreasing clouds somewhat for the afternoon as we will see plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds. A pleasantly cool day with highs in the mid to upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Clear and cold for the evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s. Mostly clear overnight and very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. More clouds than sun for most of the day and pleasantly cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Mostly cloudy and cold for the evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s. Partly cloudy overnight and cold with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Some clouds heading into the afternoon and pleasantly cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Chilly for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Turning completely cloudy by the afternoon and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Another system looks to arrive bringing scattered showers throughout the day. Chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

