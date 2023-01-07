FDA approves new drug to slow progression of Alzheimer’s

they want to make this treatment accessible to all who need it.(CNN News Source)
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -On Friday, the FDA approved the newest drug to fight Alzheimer’s and dementia.

This was an accelerated approval of Leqembi. This is the second drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease that has been FDA-approved.

“It reduces the amount of plaque in the brain thus reducing the rate of cognitive decline,” Katie McDonough, community executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association said.

McDonough said Leqembi is not a cure for Alzheimer’s and can not reverse the damage already done, but it is another step in slowing the brain’s decline.

After its accelerated approval, the Alzheimer’s Association’s next mission is coverage for the drug.

“Right now, the treatment itself out of pocket costs its about $26,000,” McDonough said.

She said they are making efforts with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to lift some of the restrictions they have on anti-amyloid medications to make them more accessible to those who need them.

“This medication is designed for those in the early stages of Alzheimer’s or have been diagnosed with what we refer to as mild cognitive impairment or MCI,” McDonough said.

The Alzheimer’s Association said they are continuing to look at the science to create drugs to help this, so far, incurable disease.

“Alzheimer’s disease is a very complicated disease. The brain is a very complicated organ, so we really need to look at the disease from all different sides of the science,” McDonough said.

For more information on Leqembi, McDonough said to talk to your primary care physician about if it’s the right fit for you or a loved one.

You can also contact the Alzheimer’s Association anytime at its 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900.

