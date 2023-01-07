Harrisonburg business owner speaks on the importance of shopping small year round

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people are intentional about shopping at locally-owned businesses during the holidays, but business owners say shopping small should carry on throughout the year.

Irina Dovganetskiy is the owner of withSimplicity, a cosmetics store in Harrisonburg. She said the holidays are not only a time to see a lot of faces but also an important season financially.

“The holiday season is so big for retail,” she said. “This is our last quarter to make up for the year.”

She said the holidays bring more foot traffic, but when the season ends, there tends to be a lull.

“Come January, it does kind of slow down. People are done shopping, but we’re still here and open for business,” Dovganetskiy said.

Being a patron of locally-owned businesses not only benefits the business owner but also helps the community. She said for every $1 spent at a local business about $.68 goes back into the local economy and enables business owners to give back.

“Local businesses are the ones donating to your kids’ fundraisers, for your basketball team, for your uniform fundraiser. We are the ones who you come to and we support all of the little things to make our community,” she added.

Shopping small also creates a more personal environment for staff and customers allowing them to foster relationships.

Dovganetskiy said her favorite part of the Harrisonburg community is the friendly people and the way they support each other.

“We get to meet their spouses and kids and you kinda feel like you’re part of them,” she said.

