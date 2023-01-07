History is being unearthed at Fort Harrison

Dayton, Va. (WHSV) - Fort Harrison in Dayton is one of the oldest structures still standing in the region, and work is being done to learn more about the history of the fort and the local area.

Having been built in 1749, a lot of history has passed and the fort has stood during the brightest times in our nation’s history, and its darkest times.

“Virginia was the frontier, there was nothing here.” explained Martha Graham, who is a member of the board of directors at Fort Harrison.

Graham explained how James Madison University (JMU) students have helped with archeological digs around the house, and she hopes the archeology will shed more light on the history of the house.

“One of the things we wanted to do is not only preserve the history, but teach the history.” Graham said.

There are several events held at the house each year that can help people learn more about the fort and about the history that the fort was witness to.

Graham explained that they will have a ground penetrating radar study done around the grounds, and hopes this will help piece together the history of the fort.

