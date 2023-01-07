The Lil’ Tony Memorial Basketball Classic

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A day of remembrance and finding the silver lining in a tragedy.

Four years ago the Bluefield community suffered the devastating loss of 17 year old athlete Lil’ Tony-

Now his parents honor him with a basketball tournament that raises money for a scholarship in his name.

“He was a man that liked to be in the spotlight so I think that he is really smiling today. We’re doing this in honor of him and I just know he is thrilled for us to have an opportunity to honor him in this way,” said his father Tony Webster Sr.

“And on his day. And we thank Governor Justice for claiming this as Lil’ Tony’s day,” said Lil’ Tony’s mother Sharon Webster.

In 2019, Governor Justice declared January 7th “Lil” Tony Webster Interscholastic Memorial Day, which coincides with the date of today’s tournament.

The day’s events featured three separate games as well as a raffle, with all proceeds going to The Lil’ Tony 5 Forever Scholarship.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for student athletes. It’s something Lil’ Tony would have cherished. And just the thought of that- It’s phenomenal for us to be able to give back to these kids with a scholarship,” said Webster family friend Angela Taxley.

The family hopes to see the basketball classic become an annual event that expands to two days to include girls and local colleges.

Ensuring that Lil’ Tony’s memory lives on- and that the scholarship in his name continues to aid students in Mercer County.

