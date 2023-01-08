Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police say one person is dead and another injured after gunshots were fired outside Fitzgerald’s Tire in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday, January 8.

It appeared that police had detained two people at the scene. The department later confirmed that a total of six people were detained in connection with the shooting.

The Charlottesville Police Department believes there is no ongoing threat to the public. It says officers were initially called out to Monticello Road around 1:40 p.m. for a reported shooting.

“Once on location, two adult males were found who suffered gunshot wounds. One was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment; another was pronounced deceased,” CPD said in news release.

The names of the victims have not been released to the public at this time.

The department says his is an ongoing investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a fire at...
Two dead after Broadway home fire
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
Waynesboro man allegedly starts fire in kitchen
Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire
Trial of former Elkton police officer in death of Rachel Good delayed again
A group of businesses and organizations in Shenandoah County is pushing for an alternative to...
‘Save The Rails’ group pitches alternative plan for Shenandoah Rail Trail

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Chilly start to the week
Ben's 6pm Forecast 1/8/2023
Ben's 6pm Forecast 1/8/2023
Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a fire at...
Two dead after Broadway home fire
Women in Sports: Jennifer King
Women in Sports: Jennifer King
Women in Sports: Jennifer King