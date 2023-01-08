Chilly start to the week

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold for the evening with temperatures in the 30s. A few rain showers are possible until just after midnight with a spotty wintry mix for areas above 2,000 feet. This storm is mainly staying to the south so many places may not see precipitation at all. The best chance to see precipitation will be in the Augusta County-Staunton-Waynesboro area. Plenty of clouds for the overnight as we begin to dry out. Staying cold with overnight lows in the low to mid-30s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and cold. Temperatures in the 30s. Lots of sun throughout the day with just a couple of clouds. A chilly day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Clear and cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Adding some clouds late in the night and very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of clouds throughout the day and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Mostly cloudy and cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Partly cloudy overnight and cold with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Lots of clouds heading into the afternoon with a few peeks of sun and pleasantly cool. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Chilly for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s and plenty of clouds. Mostly cloudy overnight and cold with lows in the low to mid-30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Our next system arrives by the afternoon bringing scattered showers for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid-50s. Chilly for the evening as temperatures fall into the 40s and scattered showers continue through the evening into the overnight. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: A chilly start to the day with plenty of clouds and temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with an isolated shower possible and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy as well throughout the day. Snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains during the day. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Mostly cloudy overnight with snow showers continuing for the Allegheny Mountains. Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid-30s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Snow showers continue in the morning for the Allegheny Mountains. Partly cloudy for the day, chilly, and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

