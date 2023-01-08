JMU men’s basketball falls to App State 71-62, drops to 2-2 in Sun Belt play

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 7, 2023
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball came up short against App State 71-62, dropping its second consecutive home game during the Sun Belt Conference slate.

The Dukes fall to 11-6 and 2-2 in conference play. Terrence Edwards led the Dukes with 17 points while pulling down five boards. Takal Molson added 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Mezie Offurum added 11 points for the Dukes. Graduate transfer Noah Friedel, who has been a key player for James Madison this season, did not score any points over 18 minutes against the Mountaineers.

App State outrebounded James Madison 39-36. The Mountaineers recorded 11 more points off the bench compared to the Dukes while JMU was only 4-for-26 (15%) on three-pointers.

The Dukes return to the court on Thursday when they take on South Alabama on the road. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

