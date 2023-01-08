JMU women’s basketball powers past Southern Miss 63-54, stays unbeaten in Sun Belt play

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball grabbed its second consecutive road win with a 63-54 victory over Southern Miss.

The Dukes now boast a 14-2 overall record, including a 4-0 mark in their first season in the Sun Belt. Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 19 points while grabbing eight boards. Jefferson now has 1143 career points, breaking into the top ten all-time scorers for the Dukes. Kseniia Kozlova added 18 points while Jamia Hazell had ten points and pulled down six boards.

James Madison outrebounded Southern Miss 36-34. The Dukes scored seven more second chance points compared to the Lady Pirates while shooting 47% from the field.

The Dukes return to the court on Thursday when they host App State at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

