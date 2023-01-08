At least one dead after Broadway home fire

Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a fire at...
Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a fire at a residence in the 3200 block of Deer Cabin Lane outside of Broadway.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday.

Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a fire at a residence in the 3200 block of Deer Cabin Lane. Holloway said that crews are continuing to work to extinguish the blaze so they can safely enter the structure, but the fire has been contained.

The structure is a total loss.

WHSV will continue to update this story on-air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
Waynesboro man allegedly starts fire in kitchen
Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire
Trial of former Elkton police officer in death of Rachel Good delayed again
A group of businesses and organizations in Shenandoah County is pushing for an alternative to...
‘Save The Rails’ group pitches alternative plan for Shenandoah Rail Trail
Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.
6-year-old student shoots, injures teacher at Virginia elementary school

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Wintry weather to end weekend
Women in Sports: Jennifer King
Women in Sports: Jennifer King
Women in Sports: Jennifer King
JMU men’s basketball falls to App State 71-62, drops to 2-2 in Sun Belt play
JMU men’s basketball falls to App State 71-62, drops to 2-2 in Sun Belt play