Rescued beagles reunite since being adopted in Roanoke

Beagles from breeding facility
Beagles from breeding facility(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of beagles have a new life after being rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland.

More than 100 beagles were rescued by Angels of Assisi from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia.

“They were really shut down. They were scared. They didn’t really know what people were. They didn’t really know what the outside was,” said Angels of Assisi Director Lisa O’Neill.

All of them found new homes in the star city and were reunited for the first time on Saturday.

“And today we’re seeing them coming up and interacting with people, interacting with other dogs that they may or may not know from the facility that they were at,” explained O’Neill. “And they are loving the grass, loving the sunshine, loving the fresh air and those are all things they didn’t have this time last year.”

Families were able to share advice on how to overcome challenges.

“Dogs reacting to certain types of clothing. Like if you wear a white polo the dogs get super anxious,” said Organizer Joe Bryson. “And normal things like house training.”

Some dogs are still dealing with anxiety but it was still a fun day.

“All the humans have found it really emotional to see them all playing together and just being dogs,” added Bryson.

Organizers say volunteering or donating can help animals like these beagles and organizations like Angels of Assisi.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waynesboro man allegedly starts fire in kitchen
Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire
Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.
6-year-old student shoots, injures teacher at Virginia elementary school
Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
A group of businesses and organizations in Shenandoah County is pushing for an alternative to...
‘Save The Rails’ group pitches alternative plan for Shenandoah Rail Trail
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Wintry weather to end weekend
A 100-year-old cabin from World War I has been unloaded at the 29th Division Museum in Verona
WWI cabin finds home in Verona
they want to make this treatment accessible to all who need it.
FDA approves new drug to slow progression of Alzheimer’s
The market will happen on the first Friday of each month for the rest of the school year.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank holds market at Harrisonburg High School