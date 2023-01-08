Wintry weather to end weekend

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Turning cloudy late in the morning with precipitation arriving by 2 pm. Scattered rain showers for the afternoon with snow showers and a wintry mix at times. At higher elevations above 2,000 feet, mainly snow showers and a wintry mix. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Scattered rain showers for the evening with snow showers and a wintry mix at higher elevations above 2,000 feet. Cold for the evening with temperatures in the 30s. Precipitation begins to taper off after midnight. Roads should just stay damp throughout the day and into the night across most of the area. For areas above 2,000 feet, roads may be slick with a coating of snow possible on grassy and elevated surfaces. Not a significant winter weather event. Decreasing clouds late in the overnight and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and cold. Temperatures in the 30s. Lots of sun throughout the day with just a couple clouds. A pleasantly cool day with highs in the mid to upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Clear and cold for the evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s. Partly cloudy overnight and very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of clouds throughout the day and pleasantly cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Mostly cloudy and cold for the evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s. Partly cloudy overnight and cold with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Some clouds heading into the afternoon and pleasantly cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Chilly for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s and plenty of clouds. Mostly cloudy overnight and cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon and pleasantly cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. Chilly for the evening as temperatures fall into 40s with scattered showers arriving for the evening and overnight. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: A chilly start to the day with scattered showers and temperatures rising into the 40s. Scattered showers throughout the day and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Partly cloudy for the day and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

