East Rockingham High School’s Care Closet continues to expand and serve more students

At the start of this school year, the Care Closet moved into a bigger space in the school. It also gained help from students look to make a difference.
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Care Closet at East Rockingham High School was created in 2021 by a couple of teachers who saw there was a need within the school beyond academics.

Since then, it’s continued to grow and meet the needs of more students.

At the start of this school year, the Care Closet moved into a bigger space in a prime location in the school. It also gained some great help from students looking to make a difference.

“We are in an almost full-sized classroom in a very convenient location for the students on the main floor, and it has been a game-changer,” Janeen Dofflemyer, a special education teacher at East Rock who helps coordinate the Care Closet, said.

Clothes, shoes, snacks and personal hygiene products are on display and up for grabs at the East Rock Care Closet.

Everything is organized with racks and shelving, which gives students the experience of shopping in a real store.

“Having the Care Closet appear as an actual store that does not require money has always been our goal,” Dofflemyer said.

Having student ambassadors run the Care Closet has been another goal. This year there are three to four students who volunteer and help make the Care Closet more accessible to students.

“There are students who come in here everyday asking for stuff. We put a list on the board, we get the items for them that they need. There are some kids that come in here and run straight for an item. They have it on their mind, they need that. And it’s cool to watch that we’re giving that to them,” Sabrina Adkins, a senior at East Rock, said.

As it gets colder outside, they’re starting to see more of a need for certain items.

“I’d say sweatshirts or clothes are what we need right now during winter. That’s what they’re taking most of the time and like gloves, hats,” Armonie Jefferson, a senior at East Rock, said.

In addition to serving their school community, the students are also contributing to the care closet to make it more welcoming to everyone.

“We made the poster for the Care Closet, and we went around the school and made teachers sign it and write little quotes or notes on there, so when the students come in and they see it, they’re like, oh! Other people support Care Closet,” Jessenia Sosa, a senior at East Rock, said.

They say what they’re learning now by giving back will help them in the future.

“These young adults are choosing to spend their time, and that are being reshaped to be public servants... I’m really proud of them,” Bethany Stabler, a special education and Care Closet coordinator said.

The Care Closet also just launched a website where people can see what items are available and to make any requests. It can be found under the student resources tab on the school’s website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

