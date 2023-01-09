Former JMU football player died in car crash Saturday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A former JMU football player has died following a car crash in Hanover County on Saturday.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Martin “Deane” Cheatham was involved in a head-on collision after his F-150 going northbound crossed the double solid line on Hanover Courthouse Road hitting a utility truck traveling southbound.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Cheatham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deane Cheatham played tight end for the Dukes from 2011 to 2015.

In his senior year, he won second-team All-CAA tight end and second-team all-state from VaSID.

Cheatham was one of four team captains for JMU football during the 2015 season.

JMU football released a statement on social media this afternoon stating--

“Hearts are heavy as we lost one of our own. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cheatham family during this difficult time.”

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate what led to the crash.

