Former JMU football player died in car crash Saturday

Cheatham played tight end for the Dukes from 2011 to 2015.
Cheatham played tight end for the Dukes from 2011 to 2015.(NBC 12)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A former JMU football player has died following a car crash in Hanover County on Saturday.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Martin “Deane” Cheatham was involved in a head-on collision after his F-150 going northbound crossed the double solid line on Hanover Courthouse Road hitting a utility truck traveling southbound.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Cheatham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deane Cheatham played tight end for the Dukes from 2011 to 2015.

In his senior year, he won second-team All-CAA tight end and second-team all-state from VaSID.

Cheatham was one of four team captains for JMU football during the 2015 season.

JMU football released a statement on social media this afternoon stating--

“Hearts are heavy as we lost one of our own. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cheatham family during this difficult time.”

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate what led to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a fire at...
Two dead after Broadway home fire
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
Waynesboro man allegedly starts fire in kitchen
Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire
Trial of former Elkton police officer in death of Rachel Good delayed again
A group of businesses and organizations in Shenandoah County is pushing for an alternative to...
‘Save The Rails’ group pitches alternative plan for Shenandoah Rail Trail

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Chilly start to the week
Ben's 6pm Forecast 1/8/2023
Ben's 6pm Forecast 1/8/2023
Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a fire at...
Two dead after Broadway home fire
Women in Sports: Jennifer King
Women in Sports: Jennifer King