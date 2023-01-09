Harrisonburg man arrested for alleged child porn possession

A Harrisonburg man was arrested for allegedly possessing child porn
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg man was sentenced to 70 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of allegedly having child pornography.

This information comes from a press release sent out by the Virginia State Police. (VSP)

According to the VSP, Daryl J. Van Donk, 44, was sentenced on Jan. 6, to 70 years with 20 years of active incarceration. The investigation began in July 2022 and resulted in Van Donk being charged with 10 felony counts of alleged possession of child pornography and two felony counts of alleged distribution of child pornography.

