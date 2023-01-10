150 voters get special election after redistricting error

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The special election is to fill the late Delegate Ronnie Campbell’s seat.

Since the last election, voting districts changed from last year’s Board of Supervisors and School Board elections.

150 Stuarts Draft voters ran into a complication from redistricting that Augusta County Electoral Board was not able to see on their end.

“The big deal is that Ridgeview got split in half. The people from Mount Vernon, the new precinct, that was part of Ridgeview were not on the poll book listing.” Augusta County Electoral Board Vice-Chair David Leatherwood said.

The error was found on Monday afternoon, leaving just about 12 hours to get the equipment up and running.

House 24 represents almost 80 thousand people. The electoral board had to make an election that takes eight weeks to prepare happen in 21 days.

Randall Wolf found the problem while campaigning for his candidate. While most voters cast ballots for the president, he says this special election demonstrates how local representation matters.

“Whether it’s getting rid of lead water pipes or helping get your roads fixed, the President of the United States is probably not gonna do that, necessarily, directly. But your local delegate, your local City Council person, board of supervisors person, that’s the stuff that’s gonna really affect your life,” Wolf said.

The affected voters turned out to vote once the confusion was handled.

