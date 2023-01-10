150 voters get special election after redistricting error

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The special election is to fill the late Delegate Ronnie Campbell’s seat.

Since the last election, voting districts changed from last year’s Board of Supervisors and School Board elections.

150 Stuarts Draft voters ran into a complication from redistricting that Augusta County Electoral Board was not able to see on their end.

“The big deal is that Ridgeview got split in half. The people from Mount Vernon, the new precinct, that was part of Ridgeview were not on the poll book listing.” Augusta County Electoral Board Vice-Chair David Leatherwood said.

The error was found on Monday afternoon, leaving just about 12 hours to get the equipment up and running.

House 24 represents almost 80 thousand people. The electoral board had to make an election that takes eight weeks to prepare happen in 21 days.

Randall Wolf found the problem while campaigning for his candidate. While most voters cast ballots for the president, he says this special election demonstrates how local representation matters.

“Whether it’s getting rid of lead water pipes or helping get your roads fixed, the President of the United States is probably not gonna do that, necessarily, directly. But your local delegate, your local City Council person, board of supervisors person, that’s the stuff that’s gonna really affect your life,” Wolf said.

The affected voters turned out to vote once the confusion was handled.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a fire at...
Two dead after Broadway home fire
A Harrisonburg man was arrested for allegedly possessing child porn
Harrisonburg man arrested for alleged child porn possession
Cheatham played tight end for the Dukes from 2011 to 2015.
Former JMU football player died in car crash Saturday
Tractor trailer crash blocks traffic near Staunton.
Tractor trailer crash shut down southbound lanes at MM 223
PopShelf opened Friday and Garber said it has brought a steady stream of traffic and customers...
New store brings ‘Pop’ of life to shopping in Timberville

Latest News

The percentage of tractor trailers on 81 is higher, and there are fewer lanes.
Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come
With the help of donors and volunteers, The Salvation Army embodied their Christmas theme,...
Salvation Army of Staunton grateful for support from service area
150 voters get special election after redistricting error
150 voters get special election after redistricting error
Shenandoah County Supervisors consider preserving 60 acre property 6pm
Shenandoah County Supervisors consider preserving 60 acre property 6pm
Student athlete of the week: Baylee Blalock
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Baylee Blalock