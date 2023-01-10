Important information ahead of special election to fill vacant 24th District Seat in Augusta County

Secretary of State Michael Adams and Attorney General Daniel Cameron announce two election scams aimed at Kentuckians.(AP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Jan. 10, Special Election in Augusta County is to fill a vacated seat bound by the pre-2022 Election District Lines, and voting is eligible based on pre-2022 polling locations.

Because of the redistricting of both Magisterial Districts and House of Delegates Districts, some voters for the old 24th House District in the Stuarts Draft area of Augusta County were omitted from the Poll Books for this special election.

If you live in the Stuarts Draft area and plan to vote in this special election you should vote at the place you went to prior to 2022.

If a voter’s name is not found on the Poll Book, the voter should request a provisional ballot.

The electoral board tells us all who are legally eligible to vote will be afforded the opportunity. Polls are open 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 10.

