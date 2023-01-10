Lana Williams reflects on first week as Waynesboro’s first female mayor

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Lana Williams made history by becoming Waynesboro’s first female mayor.

Her husband was the mayor twelve years ago, and she says she would not be in this position without immense support, and she feels happy to represent her ward along with the rest of the city well.

Williams was Waynesboro’s Vice-Mayor for the last two and a half years, which she say helped prepare her for the new role. Her first act as mayor included appointing new officials but she says there’s more on the horizon for her new term.

“We recently purchased some property and we’re gonna begin planning the new West End fire station. Next month, we’re planning a retreat. I really look forward to hearing from our two newest council members and we’re gonna get to work some some goals and priorities,” Mayor Williams said.

Williams says she knows how historic her being mayor is and she hopes many women get this opportunity after her.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.