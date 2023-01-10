Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Jackson Co. Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann Slaughter, who they say they’d like to question about the ‘suspicious death’ and a stolen vehicle.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was found dead in a St. Martin hotel room Monday; now the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman in regard to the crime.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann Slaughter, who they say they’d like to question about the death and a stolen truck.

Sheriff John Ledbetter says a male victim was found Monday at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road with only a pair of shoes. All his other belongings were missing, including his truck.

Sheriff Ledbetter says the victim’s truck, a silver 2017 GMC Sierra, was stolen from the parking lot of the hotel.

Officials believe the victim died from a drug overdose, but they’re calling it a “suspicious death.”

If you have any information about this individual or the crime, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or submit a tip online.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a fire at...
Two dead after Broadway home fire
A Harrisonburg man was arrested for allegedly possessing child porn
Harrisonburg man arrested for alleged child porn possession
Cheatham played tight end for the Dukes from 2011 to 2015.
Former JMU football player died in car crash Saturday
Tractor trailer crash blocks traffic near Staunton.
Tractor trailer crash shut down southbound lanes at MM 223
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
7-year-old killed by neighbor’s pit bull remembered as a ‘bright soul’

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temps just slightly above average this week
Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 10
Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 10
Stephanie Penn's Full Weather Report Jan 10
Stephanie Penn's Full Weather Report Jan 10
Updates were given on the search for a new superintendent and a holiday performance that took...
Rockingham County School Board updates on superintendent search, holiday performance investigation