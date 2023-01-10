New store brings ‘Pop’ of life to shopping in Timberville

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A new store in Timberville had a successful opening day according to town manager Austin Garber.

PopShelf opened Friday and Garber said it has brought a steady stream of traffic and customers to the town.

The store has gone viral on social media for its low prices and abundance of different items in store.

At the Timberville location, you can find home décor, beauty products, seasonal items and more.

It’s located in the former Walgreens building across from the Walmart in town.

”Word has spread around pretty rapidly so like I said we are pretty excited to have Popshelf in the town and to see that building in use and not sitting vacant it’s been vacant for several months,” Garber said.

PopShelf is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

