New store brings ‘Pop’ of life to shopping in Timberville

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A new store in Timberville had a successful opening day according to town manager Austin Garber.

PopShelf opened Friday and Garber said it has brought a steady stream of traffic and customers to the town.

The store has gone viral on social media for its low prices and abundance of different items in store.

At the Timberville location, you can find home décor, beauty products, seasonal items and more.

It’s located in the former Walgreens building across from the Walmart in town.

”Word has spread around pretty rapidly so like I said we are pretty excited to have Popshelf in the town and to see that building in use and not sitting vacant it’s been vacant for several months,” Garber said.

PopShelf is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a fire at...
Two dead after Broadway home fire
A Harrisonburg man was arrested for allegedly possessing child porn
Harrisonburg man arrested for alleged child porn possession
Cheatham played tight end for the Dukes from 2011 to 2015.
Former JMU football player died in car crash Saturday
Tractor trailer crash blocks traffic near Staunton.
Tractor trailer crash shuts down southbound lanes at MM 223
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
7-year-old killed by neighbor’s pit bull remembered as a ‘bright soul’

Latest News

Updates were given on the search for a new superintendent and a holiday performance that took...
Rockingham County School Board updates on superintendent search, holiday performance investigation
New store brings ‘Pop’ of life to shopping in Timberville
New store brings ‘Pop’ of life to shopping in Timberville
Rockingham County School Board updates on superintendent search, holiday performance...
Rockingham County School Board updates on superintendent search, holiday performance investigation
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temps just slightly above average this week