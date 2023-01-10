Pedestrian hit with Danville school bus

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is investigating a crash involving a Danville Public Schools bus and a pedestrian.

At 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, police responded near the intersection of S. Main St. and Watson Street after a pedestrian was hit by the driver of school bus #31. The victim was injured and flown to a hospital.

Police say no charges are being filed so far.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508 or 911, by contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, via email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or by using the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

