Porch pirate wears women’s underwear as a ‘questionably effective mask,’ police say

In surveillance photos shared by the Tulsa Police Department, a man is seen wearing a red...
In surveillance photos shared by the Tulsa Police Department, a man is seen wearing a red women’s thong over his head, which only partially obstructs the view of his face.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A porch pirate in Tulsa was caught on camera Friday wearing what police described as an “unusual and questionably effective mask” – women’s underwear.

In surveillance photos shared by the Tulsa Police Department, a man is seen wearing a red women’s thong over his head, which only partially obstructs the view of his face. He is seen carrying a large package from the front door of a home.

Police said officers recognized the suspect from previous porch pirate cases and identified him as Spencer Gougler.

Spencer Gougler is charged with five counts of larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property,...
Spencer Gougler is charged with five counts of larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property, and grand larceny.(Tulsa Police Department)

Officers found Gougler at his residence, where he eventually was arrested.

Gougler is charged with five counts of larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property and grand larceny.

According to jail records, he was released on bond. He is expected in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a fire at...
Two dead after Broadway home fire
A Harrisonburg man was arrested for allegedly possessing child porn
Harrisonburg man arrested for alleged child porn possession
Cheatham played tight end for the Dukes from 2011 to 2015.
Former JMU football player died in car crash Saturday
Tractor trailer crash blocks traffic near Staunton.
Tractor trailer crash shut down southbound lanes at MM 223
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
7-year-old killed by neighbor’s pit bull remembered as a ‘bright soul’

Latest News

FILE - Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Santos probe sought by Democrats over House ethics
FILE - Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives to the...
Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month jail sentence
Nurses shout slogans during a nursing strike outside Mount Sinai Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 10,...
Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals
A school bus crash.
School bus crash under investigation
VSP seeking witnesses for I-81 fatal crash