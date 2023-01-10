Rockingham County School Board updates on superintendent search, holiday performance investigation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board met for the first time in 2023 Monday night.

Updates were given on the search for a new superintendent and a holiday performance that took place in December.

The board has picked a firm that will vet candidates to be the next superintendent for Rockingham County Public Schools after Dr. Oskar Scheikl steps down in June.

The board chose to have a confidential candidate search as the firm said it would open them up to more candidates.

The firm said the recruitment process will last until the end of March.

From there, they will present the top three candidates they see fit for Rockingham County to the school board and ultimately the board will make the decision.

”Our goal is to do nothing short of excellence in assisting you as you make decision, who you will interview and who you will select,” a representative from the board said.

The board said they hope to announce the new superintendent in May.

After an update on the superintendent search was given, Dr. Scheikl gave an update on the investigation of a holiday performance at the Forbes Center.

After speaking with parents and guardians, sending out a survey to teachers who were at the performance and having conversations with JMU, Dr. Scheikl said the performance was unfit for third graders.

Going forward, he said they will provide parents will more details about upcoming events.

For the message read at the Forbes Center that made some parents upset, Dr. Scheikl has requested that not be read during performances with Rockingham County students in attendance unless they have learned about the historical background in class and parents are made aware of it beforehand.

“Students didn’t understand that statement, that’s not for their age group,” Dr. Scheikl said.

There was also a prong to this investigation about chaperones not being allowed due to the number of seats available and students attending, Dr. Scheikl said they will work it out in the future for chaperones to be able to attend.

