Rockingham County updates Massanutten POA on effort to purchase water system

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - The executive committee of the Massanutten Property Owners Association (MPOA) held a special meeting on Monday alongside Rockingham County officials. The meeting was held to update property owners on the county’s effort to purchase the Massanutten water system.

For years Massanutten residents have been asking the county to take over the water system from the Massanutten Public Service Corporation (MPSC) due to continued rate increases and having significantly higher water bills than surrounding areas.

“What’s gone on on the mountain for decades has been a matter of private contract and the county has been happy to leave it that way but you all were persistent and you were convincing especially as the rates have gone up,” said Rockingham County Attorney Thomas Miller during the meeting.

In December the county completed an appraisal of the water system’s value which it determined to be around $28.5 million. The Board of Supervisors tabled a motion to make an offer on the system at its December meeting but could vote to do so on Wednesday.

However, MPSC has made it clear to the county that it is not interested in negotiating or selling the water system. Once the county makes an offer and it is rejected it could then file a condemnation petition to attempt to force MPSC to sell the system in Rockingham County Circuit Court.

“The way these things are conducted, you’re entering into a street brawl. It’s already gotten a little ugly, a little nasty, and it’s going to get uglier and nastier. You’re gonna hear a lot of stuff, a lot of things are going to be presented and the purpose of that is to divide county residents from Massanutten residents,” said Miller.

Miller warned that if a condemnation petition is filed the court process will take longer than a year and that things could get messy. He said that MPSC has already tried to create delays saying it took six months for it to allow the county to inspect and appraise the system’s value.

“There are already attempts to try to bring political pressure on Board members and say ‘Do you realize what the board members are doing with your money’ which is not true and you’re gonna hear more of that. By the way, you can help with your neighbors, keep telling the true story over and over again,” he said.

Miller said that the court process would be very complex because these kinds of cases are fairly rare when it comes to sewer and water companies.

“There may be some law that gets made in this case. There may be some trips to the Supreme Court and back, we don’t know. We don’t know who would be doing the appealing, maybe us, maybe them, these cases take a long time and they cost a lot of money,” he said.

County leaders said at the meeting that they wanted to make sure Massanutten Property Owners are all in on the attempted county takeover before proceeding as they would be the ones bearing the cost.

“This is all about you. It’s not about the board, it’s not about the county. You’re paying for this if nothing else, the board is doing this for you so we don’t want to move forward without you knowing what’s going on,” said Miller.

The county estimates its legal fees and expenses would total around $1 million and if at any point property owners decide they want to pull out of the litigation they would have to pay MSPC’s legal fees as well which it estimates would be around $2 million.

If the County is able to eventually purchase the water system it would be operated through a water authority which would be paid for by the customers it serves.

“All of the money that is paid into it will be right here. You can walk into Phillip’s office (Phillip Rhodes, Rockingham County Director of Public Works) any business day during business hours and ask to see the books. You will be able to see the book and see where every penny is going and what it’s being spent on,” said Miller.

The County said it has received a number of recent emails regarding water line breaks, a lack of pressure, and other service issues combined with a lack of responsiveness from MPSC staff.

“There are a number of significant breaks in the system or long-term leaks that it takes a long time to fix. Unless it’s just really gushing and sometimes even then, I mean 100,000-200,000 gallons a day, it still takes them a couple of days to get there a lot of times,” said Daryl Borgquist, President of the Massanutten Property Owners Association.

The County said that Massanutten residents should inform the County and the MPOA if they are dealing with any of these issues.

