Salvation Army of Staunton grateful for support from service area

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - With the uncertainty that has come with the past few years, the community’s continued support of the Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree program makes their work possible – and it’s needed now more than ever. The Salvation Army relies on funds raised during the Christmas season to assist more than 25 million people each year.

“We want to say, thank you to local supporters in 2022 who made it possible for us to provide life-saving services to the hungry, homeless and families and individuals feeling hopeless in Staunton and surrounding communities 365 days a year, 7 days a week,” Lt. Johnathan Meredith said.

The Salvation Army of Staunton Angel Tree program served 665 people in 2022.

“It is our mission at The Salvation Army to not just fill a need, but to give hope and care for the spiritual needs of our community. We saw a wonderful outpouring of love from companies, organizations, families, and individuals. No shortage of gifts as in past years, the community provided for each angel on our tree,” Lt. Johnathan Meredith said.

The Salvation Army would like to thank all the other amazing groups, churches, and companies for their unending support of our Angel Tree program. With the help of donors and volunteers, The Salvation Army embodied their Christmas theme, “ Love Beyond.” With money raised at the Red Kettles in the community or online at redkettlenow.com.

Funds will be available to support programs that aid neighbors in need beyond Christmas. Despite the shortage of bell ringers, or limited locations for Kettles, The Salvation Army of Staunton surpassed their goal this year for kettles and raised over $73,000.

“Some people think The Salvation Army takes a break after Thanksgiving and Christmas,” The Salvation Army of Staunton’s Lt. Johnathan Meredith said.

Even without the Red Kettles at Walmart or Angel Tree tags hanging on trees at the local stores, The Salvation Army continues their work in assisting those in need with food, clothing, and emergency assistance.

The team also had the privilege to bring Christmas cheer to our friends in 15 different nursing homes and retirement communities.

Their office building is continuing to be repaired due to a pipe bursting, but they continue to operate with programs in full swing. Staff members say they are grateful for the community’s prayers.

Find more information on The Salvation Army of Staunton by calling (540) 885-8157.

