School bus crash under investigation

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred Jan. 9, at 3:45 p.m. along Old Valley Pike near Locust Grove.

According to the VSP, a 1995 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it allegedly rear-ended a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus, which was stopped for a northbound school bus that was unloading children.

The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene, according to the VSP. The VSP says that four children on the school bus suffered minor injuries and were transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Ford, Gregory A. Yew, 60, of Woodstock was charged with reckless driving according to the VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

