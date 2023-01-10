Shenandoah County Supervisors consider preserving 60 acre property

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Tuesday night and one item on the agenda is the potential preservation of 61 acres of land outside of Strasburg.

The farmer who owns the property on Pouts Hill Road is seeking to donate the property’s developmental rights to the county’s conservation easement authority.

“We have a program for landowners interested in protecting their property for pretty much forever. What those landowners will do is give up certain development rights, to subdivide the property, to be able to build houses on it, etc.,” said Shenandoah County Planner Tyler Hinkle.

The goal is to ensure the long-term preservation of 40 acres of forest on the property and make sure that the land is not developed.

“Since COVID we see a lot of landowners who are concerned about development and they want to make sure that their property is protected so we’ve seen an increase in calls and interest in easements,” said Hinkle.

Property owners who do donate the development rights of their land will receive tax benefits from the state and federal governments for their charitable donations to protect natural resources.

“When we went out and did public engagement over the past three years people have told us what has been said in the county for the past 50 years that Shenandoah County should remain a rural county and part of doing that is finding ways to support farmers,” said Hinkle.

The protections put in place by the easement at the request of the property owner will remain even if the property is sold in the future.

“He’s worked in a tree coverage protection so 90% of the trees that are on the property will be protected which is about 40 acres of forest on the 60-acre parcel. He also wants to make sure the existing buildings are used in the future, so future buildings or structures would have to be in the same location,” said Hinkle.

Any Shenandoah County residents interested in a conservation easement for their own property are encouraged to contact Hinke’s office at 540-459-6204.

