Staunton fire displaces six

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A fire broke out in a Staunton home on Jan. 10 and the Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) reported that people were allegedly trapped inside.

According to the Staunton Fire and Rescue, when crews arrived on scene fire was showing from the back of the home.

Crews on scene were able to confirm that all occupants were safely out of the structure and no one was injured according to a Facebook post by the Staunton Fire and Rescue.

According to the post, the fire was contained to the upstairs, but the home suffered smoke and water damage throughout. There is no damage estimate at this time, but the home is significantly damaged.

The SFMO said the fire was allegedly caused by an unattended candle, and the home had no working smoke detectors.

