Stray cat at JMU tests positive for rabies

Hypodermic needles await vaccine at a clinic.
Hypodermic needles await vaccine at a clinic.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) has sent out a message about a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies December 22.

According to the CSHD, anyone who believes that they, their child, or their pet might have made contact with a stray cat in the days leading up to Dec. 17, should call the Staunton-Augusta Health Department at (540) 332-7830. Potential exposures to a rabid animal include bites, scratches, or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, and/or mouth.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease carried by mammals, and the CSHD encourages everyone to vaccinate their pets, to protect them, family members, loved ones and the community from rabies. Virginia law requires domestic animals to be vaccinated against rabies.

In addition to keeping pets vaccinated and keeping vaccinations current, take these steps to protect families and pets from exposure to rabies:

· Avoid contact with wild animals, such as raccoons and skunks, or stray cats and dogs.

· Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs.

· Report stray animals to your local animal control agency.

· Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.

· Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.

For additional information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/animal-contact-human-health/ or call the Staunton-Augusta Health Department at (540) 332-7830.

