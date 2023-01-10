Two die in Broadway house fire

According to the RCFMO
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday a fire broke out in a Broadway home that claimed the lives of two people, and on Jan. 10 more information was given about the incident.

According to a press release from the Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office, (RCFMO) at around noon on Jan. 8, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a structure fire with fire showing from the roof of a home located at Deer Cabin Lane in Broadway. When responders got there they reported a lot of fire throughout the house and from the roof. More crews were called in, as well as additional water because of the remote location of the home.

According to the RCFMO, when the first fire department arrived, a person was in the driveway, but had already passed away because of their injuries. After the building was safe to enter crews went into the basement and found another body. The names of the victims are not being released at this time according to the press release, but officials are guessing they lived at the home.

The fire is under investigation, and anyone that may have information, pictures, or videos should contact the Rockingham Fire Marshal’s Office at 540-564-3175

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a fire at...
Two dead after Broadway home fire
A Harrisonburg man was arrested for allegedly possessing child porn
Harrisonburg man arrested for alleged child porn possession
Cheatham played tight end for the Dukes from 2011 to 2015.
Former JMU football player died in car crash Saturday
Tractor trailer crash blocks traffic near Staunton.
Tractor trailer crash shut down southbound lanes at MM 223
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
7-year-old killed by neighbor’s pit bull remembered as a ‘bright soul’

Latest News

A school bus crash.
School bus crash under investigation
VSP seeking witnesses for I-81 fatal crash
Hometown Music joining Blue Sprocket's family of businesses
Two Harrisonburg music businesses come together in ‘perfect collaboration’
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding Mary Ann...
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck