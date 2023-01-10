Two die in Broadway house fire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday a fire broke out in a Broadway home that claimed the lives of two people, and on Jan. 10 more information was given about the incident.

According to a press release from the Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office, (RCFMO) at around noon on Jan. 8, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a structure fire with fire showing from the roof of a home located at Deer Cabin Lane in Broadway. When responders got there they reported a lot of fire throughout the house and from the roof. More crews were called in, as well as additional water because of the remote location of the home.

According to the RCFMO, when the first fire department arrived, a person was in the driveway, but had already passed away because of their injuries. After the building was safe to enter crews went into the basement and found another body. The names of the victims are not being released at this time according to the press release, but officials are guessing they lived at the home.

The fire is under investigation, and anyone that may have information, pictures, or videos should contact the Rockingham Fire Marshal’s Office at 540-564-3175

